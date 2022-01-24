Bryan ISD breaks ground on new building at Rudder High School

The new building will have 14 new classrooms and is set to open in January 2023.

BRYAN, Texas — In a year's time, Bryan ISD and James Earl Rudder High School will have a brand new building that will hold 14 classrooms.

The new improvements to Rudder and other schools across Bryan ISD have been in the works for some time now.

The total bond request for $175 million was passed back in November of 2020. Getting the bond passed and the completion of this project are things Interim Superintendent Ginger Carabine said are some of her proudest moments.

"Well I'd have to say it's the top of the list because as deputy superintendent I actually led the bond stringing process, and I led bond oversight," Carabine said. "So this is coming to fruition for me. We thank our voters for passing that bond in 2020 so that we can have the money set aside to do this much-need work."

Rudder high school and @BryanISD broke ground today for a new building set to open in 2023 📚 ✏️🍎



Tune into @KAGSnews at 6 and 10 p.m. for all the details 👀 pic.twitter.com/4x9csF8fvM — Jordan Adams (@Jordan_Adams4) January 24, 2022

Some teachers have already seen the designs for the latest addition to the high school and many say they are impressed with the plans.

Jacky Pence, Rudder's PE teacher, and head volleyball coach thinks the new building will have a positive effect on both students and educators at Rudder. She's been with the school since it opened its doors in 2008.

"To have a new building that students and teachers can be proud of," Pence said. "I honestly think it will make teachers teach better, and I think students will work better in surroundings they're proud to be in."

Other improvements for Rudder High School in the near future include an expanded parking lot, upgrading the sound system, and roof repair.