Bryan ISD votes unanimously to redesign STAAR test

The measure was passed in a district meeting on Monday, April 3.

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Independent School District has unanimously passed a resolution to redesign the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) alongside the passing of HB 3906 in the Texas Legislature.

The news comes at a time when BISD, like many school districts around the state, are struggling with teacher shortages and student academic scores, which has even resulted in the Texas Education Agency (TEA) stepping in in school districts in major cities like Houston and Austin to improve the districts' performances in teaching youths around the Lone Star State.

As a result of the resolution, it will hold a "harmless year for 2023 ... and the Bryan ISD board ask that the Texas Education Agency maintains the 2022 College, Career and Military Readiness cut scores."