College Station ISD School Board calls for $350 million bond to be on November ballot

Should the new bond be accepted, there will be an estimated two-cent increase in the CSISD Interest and Sinking Tax Rate.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — After years of planning and discussion, the College Station ISD school board has called for a $350 million bond election to be placed on the November ballot this upcoming fall.

“They're excited about it. We're excited as a school district to spread the word to the community and then the community ultimately is the one who gets to decide what we go forward with in the November election,” CSISD Director of Communications Chuck Glenewinkel said.

The bond's 17 proposed projects are the largest-ever placed on an election in school district history. Some of the projects include school renovations and additions, stadium and athletic field refurbishments, career and technical education advancements, and district-wide safety measures.

“One of the ways that school districts can go out and improve facilities and build new facilities is through selling bonds," Glenewinkel said. "We do have some campuses that are that are older that need renovations. We have some space needs at the high school level.”

All the projects will be split into four propositions, with most having an expected completion date between 2025 and 2027. Proposition A is the largest, with 12 items that would cost just under $285 million.

“Our estimates with our financial advisors indicate that the full $350.865 million we feel like could be done with a two-cent increase to our current tax rate that we have right now,”

The renovations to both College Station and A&M Consolidated High School will increase their capacity to 2,700 students each, pushing back the need for a third high school for at least a decade.