College Station ISD officially name Tim Harkrider as its new superintendent

Thursday was the beginning of a new era at College Station ISD with the school board officially naming Tim Harkrider as its new superintendent.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Out of close to 50 applications, the College Station ISD board of trustees selected Dr. Tim Harkrider as the lone finalist for superintendent last month after spending a decade in the same role at Willis ISD.

"My goal and my job is to come in and make you proud to put your students here in College Station ISD," Harkrider said. "To make you want to wear our school colors, around the area every day with pride and look forward to meeting everybody."

When deciding to apply for the superintendent position and ultimately taking the position Harkrider looked at the opportunity from an administrative point of view, as well as a parent.

"My career is important but my family is more important, and my daughter is going into her freshman year, so that's a big year for her," Harkrider said. "When I looked and looked at the data and looked at both high schools, I would put her at either high school without any reservation at all."

This hire marks the first time in 16 years the district went outside of its walls for a new superintendent. Now members of the school board are looking forward to some fresh ideas and a new perspective.

"It's exciting for us to be able to see what is going on in schools outside of Brazos County and where we can improve and continue to maintain our excellence," School Board President Jeff Horak said. "Dr. Harkrider is going to be able to take us to that next level."