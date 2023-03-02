x
Bryan High School students hospitalized after ingesting THC-laced edibles

Officials have confirmed that the students are not in critical condition.

BRYAN, Texas — On Thursday, March 2, multiple students were sent to the hospital after ingesting THC-laced edibles, according to BISD officials.

The students were sent to the hospital as a precautionary measure, according to Bryan ISD Executive Director of Communications & Public Affairs Clay Falls.

Falls also advises the public to be wary of misinformation surrounding the event on social media.

The students are not in critical condition, according to officials. Their ages have also not been released to the public at this time.

KAGS will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

