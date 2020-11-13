Bryan ISD's Ten Minute Play Festival postponed

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan Viking Theater has postponed it's Ten Minute Play Festival planned for this weekend.
Bryan ISD said some technical crew members have had to quarantine as the reason for the postponement. A future date has not been set, but Viking Theater are planning for Spring 2021.
The festival was set to feature students from various Bryan ISD schools that would put on 10-minute plays, monologues and other theatre productions.
It was scheduled to take place at Palace Theater in Downtown Bryan Nov. 14.