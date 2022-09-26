College Station ISD seniors named all-state journalists

College Station ISD named two high school seniors all-state journalists. Both shared how this accomplishment was just a step closer to their childhood dreams.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Two high school seniors are set to be a part of the future of journalism with the help of the College Station Independent school district.

"My name is right here, and right here and the 2022 plaque will go right here," said College Station High School senior Elisabeth Stewart after being named a 2022 UIL all-state journalist. She joined A&M Consolidated senior and scholar Ian Curtis on the list of all-state journalists.

Many children aspire to becoming a doctor, firefighter, or even a lawyer when they grow up. However, for Ian and Elisabeth, telling stories has always been their passion.

"I have an appreciation for storytelling and to look at every conversation I have like an interview," said Stewart.

Curtis echoed a similar sentiment, saying that he aspires to exceed in whichever field he lands in for the greater broadcast industry, stating that his passion is "telling stories whether it be TV, radio, print, wherever I am."

Two high school seniors are looking to join the future of journalism. Find out on @KAGSnews at 10 the journalism competition that’s preparing them for it. pic.twitter.com/W5xtspkBXa — Sara Wilson. 😘 (@ReneaReportsTV_) September 27, 2022

To become an all-state journalist, students will compete in a series of journalism contests at least once a month starting in January.

"I compete in editorial, feature, copy editing, headline and news writing. It's just competitions back to back," Stewart said.

A long day of competing in UIL district, regional, state and the Interscholastic League Press Conference simulates the long hours that journalists and reporters endure during a normal day of reporting. Each competition turns the students' work into point values based on the quality of your work, with 50 points being the target for those looking to earn all-state status.

Stewart earned a score of 93 points, while Curtis scored 73 points.

Both shared with KAGS how they have always had a love for journalism and telling stories. Some of the hardest challenges they described, was learning to write lead sentences. However this leap into the industry with their accomplishments brought them one step closer to achieving their childhood dream.

"It's a little bit nerve wracking but now when I've done this for so many years I feel like okay, I still get a little nervous to start but then you get into it and flow," said Curtis.

Despite the challenges both endured in the classroom, they made them more prepared for every competition as they hope to become a part of the future of journalism, no matter where they go.

"Wherever I go I want to get into journalism and continue that," Curtis said.

"Really wherever I go in life, to be good about listening to people's opinions in a respectful way and hear their ideas," Stewart said.