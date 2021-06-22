'I have strong faith' Ι Former Texas A&M football coach, R.C. Slocum on cancer diagnosis

Slocum was diagnosed with a form of Hodgkin's lymphoma and will undergo treatment at Baylor Scott & White College Station.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The winningest football coach in Texas A&M history is about to undergo the biggest battle of his life. Former head football coach R.C. Slocum has been diagnosed with a form of Hodgkin's lymphoma.

In a statement issued to the media, Slocum said he will be undergoing chemotherapy and treatments at Baylor Scott & White College Station with consultation from M.D. Anderson.

"I have been so encouraged by the outpouring of love, prayers and support from friends everywhere," Slocum said. "I have great medical support and I will get started on this challenge as soon as possible."

Slocum is a legend in Texas A&M football. His overall record of 123-47-2 in 14 years helped him be named to the National Football Foundation Hall of Fame in 2012. It also helped that he reached his 100th win faster than any other active head coach of his time, marking in in his eighth game of his 11th season. He is also tied with Homer Norton as the longest head coach in A&M history.

Slocum led Texas A&M football to six championships, and in the 90s, compiled 94 victories, the most by any Division I football program in the state at that time. He was a finalist for National Coach of the Year in 1994 and was named the league Coach of the Year four times.

Currently, Slocum serves as special assistant to Texas A&M President Dr. M. Katherine Banks and serves on the College Football Playoff selection committee.