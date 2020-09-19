Save yourself from falling this fall during Falls Prevention Week

While older people are at higher risks of falling and more prone to injury, serious consequences can be prevented.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The fall season is right around the corner, so what better time to address the physical act of falling? Falls Prevention Awareness Week is coming up on Sept. 21.

When we accidentally trip over our own feet or something else on the ground, we usually just get back up and move on with our lives. But for some age groups, a fall can mean a lot more.

“People 65 and older, about 1 in 4 will fall at least once a year, and the people who fall, about 20 percent in that age range will have injuries, and sometimes have serious injuries like hip fractures," said Texas A&M Center for Population Health and Aging's Dr. Marcia Ory.

While older people are at higher risks of falling and more prone to injury, serious consequences can be prevented.

“Be more physically active. Often people are afraid of falling so they’re not walking. That’s the worst thing to do because that makes your muscles weaker and you’re more likely to fall. Good nutrition is really important for being overall healthy and reduce the risks of falls," said Dr. Ory.

Dr. Ory said your environment also impacts how often and serious your fall is. If you have rugs and pets that can be easily tripped over, you want to fix those now.