4,000 appointments available at Washington County subHUB next week

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas — The Washington County Regional Vaccination SubHUB will have 4,000 available appointments for Tuesday.

The SubHUB announced these registrations are open for anyone in groups 1, 1B or 1C, such as people over the age of 50 years old. Teacher and child care workers are also eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The appointments available on Tuesday will be for first doses. Second dose appointments, which have already been scheduled, will be held Wednesday.

The subHUB said they have been receiving more vaccines from the state consistently. For the time being first doses administration will be held on Tuesday, while second doses will be administered on Wednesdays.

According to the subHUB's registration website, second doses will be administered 29 after the first doses. If there is a change to the date, people scheduled for their second dose will be notified.

The vaccinations will be held at the Washington County Expo Center and Fairgrounds.

