COLLEGE STATION, Texas —

The Aggieland Humane Society is partnering with the Lone Survivor Foundation Chapter of Texas A&M to bring fee-waived adoptions to veterans and their families.

The special will begin on Veterans Day, Monday November 11th, through Saturday, November 16th.

To take advantage of the offer, veterans will need to have an approved adoption application, and show a valid military ID, VA health insurance benefit card, or a DD form 214/215.

Veterans Day Adoption Special Causes event in Bryan, TX by Aggieland Humane Society on Monday, November 11 2019

All adoptees will be spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and micro-chipped.

For more information on how to adopt, or to download an adoption application, you can visit their website here.

ALSO POPULAR ON KAGSTV.COM:

Mild temperatures over the next few days but a strong cold front moves in Thursday

Do you know this man? Law enforcement looking for person of interest in murder of New Hampshire couple

AMBER ALERT: 2-year-old believed to be kidnapped by father during family violence incident