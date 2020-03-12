'You never know who's in need': Annual toy drive serving Brazos Valley for 37 years

The annual Radio M*A*S*H Toy Drive kicked off Thursday. The event asks the community to donate and volunteer to collect new toys and cash donations.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Serving underprivileged children in the Brazos Valley for 37 years. The annual Radio M*A*S*H Toy Drive kicked off Thursday. The event, serving thousands of local children each year, asks the community to donate and volunteer to collect new toys and cash donations.

“We don’t know who's hurting right now," said Brandie Alexander, a DJ for 98.3 KORA. "These could be children who are sitting next to your kids in school, it could be your neighbors, it could be somebody you go to church with. You never know who's in need.

Volunteers will be collecting and organizing toy donations at the 'army camp,' set up on the corner of Harvey Rd. and Earl Rudder Fwy. in the Post Oak Mall parking lot, for the next five days.

The event is hosted by Brazos Valley Communications, which uses its local radio stations to broadcast right from the camp. Organizers and volunteers put the drive on each year because they realize how important Christmas is to children.

“It doesn’t matter how hard times are every kid should have a present under the tree," Alexander said.

This year’s toy drive is running a bit differently than in years past. Volunteers are only accepting new toys and ask people to avoid dropping off stuffed animals or anything with cloth material.

“Anybody who is able, please donate," Alexander said. "It does not take a truckload. One toy will make a difference for a child this year in the Brazos Valley.”

The work that gets done each year would not be complete without the community volunteers. They are the ones inspecting, disinfecting and organizing each toy that comes through the tents.

“I’m the gatekeeper," said Walter Causey, who has been volunteering for 28 years.

Causey is in charge of making sure all of the donated toys are disinfected and working properly before being sorted into a child's bag.

“I enjoy it," Causey said. "It’s at least one thing I can do for the community each year.”

Each year, Causey sees more and more kids benefit from the drive. This year will have its own limitations because of social distancing practices. However, Causey believes the toy drive can get a lot of work done if others donate their time.

“If too many people come out, we’ll just say, ‘God bless you, but come back later,’" Causey said. "We would like to have that problem turning people away.”

Whether it is time, toys or both someone is donating, the toy drive is thankful for any generosity.

“It’s about the holiday spirit and giving to others," Alexander said.

The Radio M*A*S*H Toy Drive will run until 10 am on Dec. 7.