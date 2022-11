Ribbon cutting ceremony for the $1.3 million sports therapy and rehabilitation clinic.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Baylor Scott & White hosts a ribbon cutting event for it's new sports therapy and rehabilitation clinic in south College Station on Wednesday, Nov. 9 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The new clinic will offer physical therapy for sports-related and other general orthopedic injuries.

It hopes to serve an abundance of patients and offer a more convenient location, closer to their homes.

To view more information about this new clinic, please visit here.