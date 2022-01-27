Brenham Animal Control receives big bucks from Betty White fans

A person who came into the center said they were naming their new furry friend Betty after the iconic actress.

BRENHAM, Texas — After Betty White's passing, fans across the country donated to animal centers who depend on donations from their communities. A big push of funds came on White's birthday when an estimated $12.7 million dollars was raised. The #bettywhitechallenge reached people around the world and a Brazos Valley shelter was one of those lucky few to receive money from the fund.

Allison Harper is the Animal Services Manager for the City of Brenham. Harper said they received hundreds of dollars from the community after White's passing. She said the donations came in a variety of forms and methods but they were grateful to receive the money. Harper said that the money will go towards medical care for the animals in their facility.

"We had a lot of citizens in Brenham who are very generous in helping us out," Harper said. "We've received over $600 dollars in monetary donations even some supplies we can use to entertain the dogs and toys and stuff like that," said Harper.

While KAGS was talking with Harper at the center, a person came in the shelter to adopt a dog. They decided to name the dog "Betty" after the iconic actress.