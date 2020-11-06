Blue Bell Aquatic Center outdoor pools open to the public

The leisure pool is first come, first serve, and the front desk staff counts the number people, making sure it stays at no more than 150 people at once.

BRENHAM, Texas — The City of Brenham is ready to enjoy the sun and cool off this summer. The Blue Bell Aquatics Center’s leisure pools are open to the public. Although the aquatics team is ready to have fun, there are safety protocols people must abide to.

Typically, Brenham residents hear the water slide and other aquatic attractions at Blue Bell Aquatic Center turn on Memorial Day weekend. However, due to COVID-19 pandemic, opening the outdoor leisure pool was delayed to Jun. 5.

“Hopefully we’ll get to maintain it through Labor Day weekend, but whenever school starts will determine how long we get to be open," said Tammy Jaster, the aquatic superintendent.

The leisure pool is open with limited hours and only to 25 percent capacity.

Friday: 11am - 4pm

Saturday: 10am - 4pm

Sunday: 1pm - 5pm

On Monday through Thursday people can reserve private parties from 1pm - 3pm or 4pm to 6pm.

The outdoor facility is on a first come, first serve basis. The front desk staff counts the number people entering and exiting, making sure it stays at no more than 150 people at a time.

“For outside seating we are asking people to not move the furniture so we can maintain that social distancing," said Kelsey Toy, the assistant aquatic superintendent. "We have [furniture] all set throughout [the area] so we can have more spacing, we even expanded our picnic table area this year.”

To help keep kids practicing social distancing, the aquatic center placed stickers around the pool deck. It signifies how much the distance between each person should be while waiting in line.

Because of safety guidelines, things like locker rooms, concession stands and the playground are not yet open to the public. The aquatic center hopes to have the locker rooms open by Monday.

“I was excited that I least get to be here a little bit because you form relationships with the people who come swim here," said Clara Hamilton.

Hamilton is a second year lifeguard. She said she basically grew up at the Blue Bell Aquatic Center. Although the rules and operation is different from other summers, Hamilton is just happy it somewhat feels like summer is here.

“I'm so happy that we’re open again," Hamilton said. "I love the kids, I love the pool, I love the staff, I just love anything about it.”

The indoor pool at Blue Bell Aquatic Center has been open since May 18. People wanting to use the indoor facility must reserve a spot for 45 minutes at the top of each hour.