ELECTION 2020 UPDATE: Bob Brick officially named to College Station City Council Place 1

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — While the nation appears to be stuck in neutral when it comes to the 2020 presidential election, the race for College Station City Council Place 1 has officially been called.

By the end of the evening of November 3, just six votes separated incumbent Bob Brick and Jason Cornelius. Qualified mail, military and provisional ballots have all been counted and the reality is a heartbeat closer.

Brick won his reelection by just five votes. The final vote count gave 15,395 votes to the incumbent, which is 50.01 percent of the vote. Cornelius earned 15,390 votes, which is 49.99 percent of the vote.

This was a nail biter of a race. While the two candidates may be wondering why the votes were split so evenly, experts said close races are consistent in local government.

Brian Nakamura, an assistant professor of practice at the Bush School of Government and Public Service, said it is because voters develop more of a connection with those running for local office. Local government candidates typically campaign to improve on topics that affect the community directly.

"I always say, ‘It’s where the rubber meets the road,'" said Nakamura. "Citizens can reach out and touch their elected officials and speak to their elected officials.”

KAGS' Tristan Lewis talked with Brick Monday before the final votes were tallied. Cornelius wasn't available before the broadcast. Nakamura said the candidates went after their bases when it came to issues.

"Clearly both had viable and reasonable opportunities to protect and preserve the quality of life in College Station," he said.