Brazos Valley Election Day 2020 live blog

Election Day results and the latest updates from the Brazos Valley and the nation.

TEXAS, USA — Election Day has finally come. The nation is facing the potential of record-breaking turnout, voters are making their ways to the polls across the nation. Nearly 100 million people have already voted in the 2020 election, smashing records for early voting. Eyes are on our great state of Texas, which recorded 9.7 million votes this early voting period.

So far, counties in the Brazos Valley have not reported any major issues on this Election Day. Here are the latest updates from Texas and around the nation:

Election results

Election Day results will not begin to come in until after the first polls close on the east coast, which will happen at 7/6 Central. Turn on the alerts on your KAGS app. If you don't have the app, here's a quick link to get it:

You can review our results page here.

When it comes to trusting election results, you're probably wondering yourself how KAGS will be collecting and reporting the results. When it comes to the local races here in Brazos County, KAGS will wait until results are at 100 percent to report the winner. While KAGS is the Bryan-College Station NBC News affiliate, we will be using the Associated Press as our source in collecting race details.

What you need to know

Election Updates: Texas and the nation

Tuesday, November 3, 2020 12:00 p.m.

According to a new poll released Thursday, President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are tied in Texas at 48.1%. With an historic turnout across the state in early voting numbers, Texas could put up a big fight when it comes to the presidential race in 2020. The Lonestar State is one of the key places to watch on election night due to the level of turnout. While not known to be a swing state like Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin or Virginia, Texas had nine million people participate in early voting. In the election of 2016, just 8.9 people voted in the election.

In other words, we could be in for a long haul and it's likely Election Day won't be over by midnight tonight.

Tuesday, November 3, 2020 11:00 a.m.

So far, polling places have been business as usual in the Brazos Valley. In Robertson County, early voting numbers turned out more than 49% of registered voters. Nearly 6,000 people cast their votes. Polls are open below from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. and you must got to the polling place you are registered to vote in on Election Day. There are 11, 839 registered voters in Robertson County.

Tuesday, November 3, 2020 10:00 a.m.

Curious about what the presidential candidates were doing today? Both President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden tweeted this morning. Take a look at their tweets and if you want to read the full story, click the link below!