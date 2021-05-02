St. Joseph gets only 3,000 COVID-19 vaccines for week 2

The Brazos vaccination hub is already rescheduling clinic appointments to make up for the fewer vaccines.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — After getting 5,000 vaccines its first week of operations, the Brazos County COVID-19 vaccination hub will get less for week 2 of operations. This means it won't be able to reach its early goal of vaccinating 5,000 people a week when it first opened.

According to St. Joseph Health, it was only allowed 2,000 vaccines for its first doses and 1,000 for its second doses. While it is disappointing, St. Joseph said they expected this could happen as it is dependent upon what the state can send every week.

St. Joseph said it will start sending out emails to reschedule first dose appointments at the Brazos Center. If you have an appointment scheduled for Tuesday, February 9 (afternoon only), Wednesday, February 10, and Thursday February 11, look for an email that talks about your appointment being rescheduled. This appointment will take place the following week and for the same day of the week you had your previous appointment set for.

People who are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine but do not have Internet access can call 2-1-1 for referral to a local vaccine provider.📞



If you know a vaccine-eligible person without Internet, please share this information with them. #COVID19TX pic.twitter.com/ic9PWx5jX8 — Texas DSHS (@TexasDSHS) January 29, 2021

If you are scheduled for a second dose at St. Joseph Health MatureWell, Bryan Hospital or College Station Hospital, look for an email. This email will explain what day and time you are rescheduled for.

If you are a volunteer, you will also receive an email if your volunteer time is being rescheduled as well. Check your inbox!