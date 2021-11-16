Brazos Valley Council of Governments hosts Fall graduation

Thirty-two graduates from the Family Self-Sufficiency Program and General Educational Development Program were honored.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Brazos Valley Council of Governments hosted its annual Fall Graduation today, honoring 32 graduates.

There were 22 new graduates from the Family Self-Sufficiency Program and 10 new graduates from the BVCOG General Educational Development Program.

Families in the Family Self-Sufficiency Program sign a five-year contract of participation with the BVCOG that specifies the steps the family will take to achieve economic independence.

The BVCOG General Educational Development Program provides classes to students to help them pass the GED exam.

"It's a beautiful thing, you know they work, they have some bumps and bruises, they fall but they get back up. It just encourages all, and then to see them after they fall or even try to achieve their goals means so much to us," said BeIinda Nichols, the Family Self-Sufficiency Program Supervisor at BVCOG.