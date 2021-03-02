If you registered for the COVID-19 vaccine in Brazos County, don't forget to accept your invite!

If you don't accept the invite from the county then your spot could go to someone else waiting in line.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Brazos County officials are urging the public to keep an eye out for contact from the COVID-19 vaccine hub after some of those who registered to get the vaccine didn't respond to the invite to come get it done.

Barbara Smith, the County Judge Public Communications Officer, said 54 vacancies were reported today after they were invited to get the COVID-19 vaccine but didn't respond to the invitation. Thursday, there will be 172 vacancies due to those registered not responding.

However, those vacancies aren't going unfilled, according to Smith. The Red Cross is helping by reaching out to 1A and 1B registrations in underserved communities and helping them get to the vaccination site to get their shots.

In its first full week of operation, the Brazos County COVID-19 vaccination hub at the Brazos Center is set to distribute 5,000 doses of vaccine to local residents. https://t.co/0cbEHSOZFL pic.twitter.com/pSZTk5WVFR — Brazos CEOC (@BrazosTxCEOC) January 29, 2021

Smith said the county sent out 8,000 invitations to people who registered for the COVID-19 vaccine last week, even with only 5,000 vaccines being available. She said they expected not everyone would respond to the invitation because either they didn't know they got the invitation or they had already received the shot elsewhere.

Remember, if you need a ride to get your COVID-19 vaccine in Brazos County or a neighboring county, Brazos Transit District has you covered. They'll pick you up, take you to get the vaccine, and bring you home, all for free! If you need a ride, click the link below and schedule your time!