'Speaks to the competitiveness of the community': Brazos Valley sees growing number of opportunity in projects

Comparing the numbers of projects from January to July of 2020 versus 2019, the BVEDC hasn’t seen numbers, in terms of growth, like this.

BRYAN, Texas — Local economic development experts say the growth the Brazos Valley is seeing is tremendous. The area is competing for more projects which could bring more capital expenditures and jobs that will help the local economy.

“We track the metrics of all of the projects we’re competing for," said Matt Prochaska, president and CEO of the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation (BVEDC). "What we’re finding is the Brazos Valley is competing for much larger projects.”

Average capital expenditure per project: +255%

Average jobs per project: +463%

Average occupied space per project: +1,228%

The area is seeing greater growth in terms of the size of projects the Brazos Valley is competing for this year.

“It means more opportunity," Prochaska said. "More jobs, better jobs, higher wages and more companies that we can be proud of as we together and grow the community.”

The larger numbers don't mean the Brazos Valley will win all of these project bids, but the BVEDC said it's a testament of how the area continues to grow in opportunity.

"It just speaks to the competitiveness of the community," Prochaska said.

Experts believe there are a number of reasons companies choose the Brazos Valley to locate their projects.

For starters, the area's geographic location because it is between major Texas cities like Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio. Another reason is the talent pool that comes out of Texas A&M University and Blinn College.

However, a way to keep companies in the area is the quality of life there is.

“A lot of folks are thinking about getting out of those major [metropolitan areas] and densely populated areas and looking for more of a quality of life if they have a family," Prochaska said.