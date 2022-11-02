Bryan Animal Center in need of community's help to save dogs

Capacity has been reached and the animal center could be forced to euthanize.

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Animal Center announced that they are at capacity and do not have any space in their dog hall on Oct. 27.

They are in desperate need of help from the community to clear up some space and save lives.

It does not matter if it is an adoption, foster home or rescue organization, they just need to move dogs out as soon as possible.

You can visit the animal center at the times listed below:

Tuesday through Friday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

To view more information on adoption and available animals visit here.