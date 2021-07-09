People, pets okay after fire destroys homes at the Treehouse Apartments in College Station

The call for help came in after 6 p.m. When crews arrived, they saw smoke and flames.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Fire crews from College Station responded to an active fire at the Treehouse Apartments and Condominiums Tuesday.

The call for help came in just after 6 p.m. When College Station crews got to the scene on the 200 block of Marion Pugh Drive, they found smoke and flames coming from one of the apartment buildings.

According to witnesses on the scene, the fire started on the second floor of building 7. The witnesses said it was a matter of minutes before the fire spread throughout the second floor of the building.

Shannon Castillo, who is the apartment manager of the Treehouse Apartments, said all people and pets were able to safely leave their apartments. At least 12 units were damaged by fire and water and buildings six and eight were evacuated as a precaution.

It is not yet known what caused the fire. The American Red Cross has arrived at the scene and is helping people who have been affected by the fire.

