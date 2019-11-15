BRYAN, Texas — A Bryan man has been arrested after police said he admitted to masturbating in the parking lot of a local grocery store.

Jordan Flores, 22, is charged with two counts of indecent exposure. He is also being charged in connection to another instance back in July, where he was reported to be masturbating in the same grocery store parking lot.

The two incidents happened at the H-E-B on the 900 block of William D. Fitch Parkway in College Station. The first happened on July 1 in the parking lot of the store. A woman called police and said a man, later identified as Flores, was in his car and had exposed himself to her. She told police he wasn't wearing any pants and was masturbating while watching her, according to court documents.

After police responded to that call, Flores had been given a criminal trespass warning.

On Oct. 25, police were called to the same parking lot for reports of a man exposing himself and masturbating. A woman told police a man, later identified as Flores, had exposed himself and was masturbating while watching her, police said. The description of the man, his car and his license plate identified the person as Flores, according to court documents.

Flores was interviewed later at the College Station Police Department about the accusations against him. Flores admitted to exposing himself and masturbating, police said. He told police that he enjoyed engaging in the act, but was also sorry others had seen him do it, according to court documents.

Flores is out on $4,000 bond and has been released from the Brazos County Jail.

