COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A College Station man has been arrested after a woman accused him of exposing himself and swearing at her while at a local drug store.

Joshua Holmes, 26, is charged with disorderly conduct and exposure. He told police he was innocent and didn't do the things he was being accused of, according to court documents.

It happened at the Walgreens drug store on the 2300 block of South Texas Avenue in College Station. A woman called police, claiming a man, later identified as Holmes, had walked up to her while they were inside the Walgreens, called her a derogatory name and pulled out his genitals.

RELATED: College Station man arrested after being caught masturbating outside woman's home on video doorbell app

Holmes was later found by police at a nearby restaurant. He told police he had been inside the Walgreens, but claimed he didn't expose himself to anyone or call anyone a derogatory name, according to court documents.

Police later watched surveillance footage taken by Walgreens' cameras. The video shows Holmes approach a woman inside the store and leave a short time later.

Holmes has been released from the Brazos County Jail on $300 bond.

RELATED: Police: Intruder walked into Bryan woman's home, asked to rub her feet while he masturbated

RELATED: Texas A&M police investigating theft of Johnny Manziel football uniform from Hall of Champions