BRYAN, Texas — Bryan police have arrested a man after witnesses at a local library said he was walking around without pants and found masturbating to a copy of a women's athletic magazine.

Christopher Beal, 57, is charged with indecent exposure. When police got to the scene, one of the officers reported they knew Beal from previous exposure reports.

It happened Friday morning, just after 10, at the Clara B. Mounce Public Library on the 200 block of East 26th Street. Police said they initially responded to the library for a report of disorderly conduct after it was reported a man was walking around the library without pants.

One of the librarians brought officers back to a section of the library that they reported did not have cameras. Beal was sitting in one of the chairs, his pants and underwear down and with a small blanket covering his lap, police said. He was holding a copy of Shape magazine and masturbating, one of the officers reported.

Beal was told to pull up his pants and was detained at the scene, police said. Witnesses at the library were interviewed and one said they saw Beal engaging in the sex act while looking at the magazine.

Police questioned Beal, who admitted he had been masturbating at the library, but had difficulties because there were too many people around, according to court documents.

At this time, Beal remains in the Brazos County Jail on $2,000 bond.

RELATED: Bryan man arrested after admitting to masturbating in local grocery store parking lot

RELATED: Police: College Station man admits to using Snapchat to access child pornography