BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Police Department is searching for two men after an armed robbery on Nash Street.

The suspects are described as young, black males. One is heavyset, weighing between 200 - 300 pounds and between five feet, nine inches tall and six feet, one inch tall. The second man is described as skinny and stands about six feet tall.

It happened Tuesday at about 8:30 p.m. at the Camber Villas on the 2800 block of Nash Street. Three people were inside an apartment when the two suspects knocked on their door, police said. When one of the people opened the door, the suspects walked in and one of them had a gun, according to court documents.

The victims told police the men were demanding a bag be turned over to them. It has not been released what was in the bag at this time. The people turned over the bag and the men ran from the apartment, got into an unknown vehicle and drove away.

No one was hurt and the case has been turned over to the Criminal Investigation Division with the Bryan Police Department. If you have any information, contact authorities at 979-361-3888. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477). If you see something, say something. You can help save lives.

