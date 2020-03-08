One person killed in crash on North Harvey Mitchell Parkway

The crash happened just before noon, according to Bryan Police. No other injuries were reported.

BRYAN, Texas — One person has been killed in a crash on North Harvey Mitchell Parkway, Bryan police said Monday.

Police and first responders were called out to the crash just before noon Monday on North Harvey Mitchell Parkway near the intersection of Phil Gramm Boulevard.

Police said there were no other injuries in the crash and are still piecing together what happened. The road was closed down and drivers were asked to avoid the area but has since been reopened.

The identity of the person who died and other people involved in the crash have not yet been released. We will bring you an update as soon as one is available through the Bryan Police Department.