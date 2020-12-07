Find Bella: College Station woman's dog missing after suspected drunk driving crash

Bella and her owner were hit by a suspected drunk driver on Highway 6. Bella is now missing and needs help finding her way home.

BRYAN, Texas — One man has been arrested after a suspected drunk driving crash on Highway 6. Ersmo Rojo Marquz, 68, was arrested at the scene. Police said Rojo Marquz was driving drunk when he went the wrong way down North Earl Rudder Freeway and hit another car head on.

It happened just before 9:30 Saturday night near Tabor Road. A Bryan Police officer said he saw a vehicle traveling northbound enter the southbound lane of N Earl Rudder. The officer said they went into the northbound lanes in an effort to catch up to the driver, later identified as Rojo Marquz. The officer said they turned on their lights and sirens, as well as flashed the driver with their spot lamp, but the officer said Rojo Marquz did not stop.

The officer said they then witnessed Rojo Marquz slam into another vehicle head-on. The officer said Rojo Marquz had been traveling 45 mph to 50 mph and had been going the wrong way for just more than a mile.

The crash caused the victim's vehicle to roll over onto its roof and Rojo Marquz's vehicle spun out but stayed upright. The officer said Rojo Marquz had a head injury and the victim in the other car was able to escape with only minor injuries, however, the victim's dog was no longer with her, she said.

The officer and the victim searched for her dog, described as a Dachshund mixed female, brown and tan in color. The dog's name is Bella and she was last seen running from the crash scene. Bella's owner says she is chipped and there is a blue mark on her belly.

Have you seen Bella? Please help bring her home.

Rojo Marquz and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to the hospital. The victim was treated for their injuries and released. Rojo Marquz was treated for his injuries and then taken to the Brazos County Detention Center.