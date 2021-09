Witherspoon was arrested for warrants he had out in Arizona

BRYAN, Texas — Antoine Witherspoon, a suspect in an August Bryan shooting that happened in the 2000 block of Kazmeier Plaza, was arrested for warrants he had in Arizona, the Bryan Police Department announced Thursday.

Bryan Police previously issued an arrest warrant for the 24-year-old Witherspoon for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. In the Bryan case, one person was shot and taken to the hospital.

The department has not released any additional information at this time.