Brazos Transit District to reinstate bus fares

The reimplementation will go into effect on Sept. 6

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Brazos Transit District will be reinstating fares on all Fixed Routes and ADA paratransit services effective September 6.

Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, BTD waived fares for certain routes but as COVID cases begin to decline and more residents are receiving vaccines, all fares will resume late summer.

Fares will be reinstated at regular rates and prices will not increase as a result of the waived fees over the last year and a half.

BTD will continue to follow the guidelines set by the Federal Transportation Administration and the CDC. Social Distance and face masks are still required on all vehicles and terminals until stated otherwise.