Camp for All's latest fundraiser includes holiday e-cards

The cards are five dollars and can be sent to up to five recipients

BURTON, Texas — You can show appreciation to the ones you love with Camp for All’s holiday-themed e-cards that can be sent to friends, family and caregivers just in time for National Family Caregivers Month (November) and 100% of the proceeds goes to Camp for All.

Each e-card costs $5 and can be sent to up to five recipients. All proceeds will go to providing a barrier-free camp experience to children and adults with special needs and challenging illnesses.

The idea for the cards started on Valentine’s Day this year and Camp for All’s Development Director Mary Beth Mosley said this fundraiser gives people the opportunity to make a $5 donation and support our campers while also letting their friends know that they were thinking about them or let their family know that they loved them.

For $5, you can send 5 people a card letting them know how thankful you are for them while giving back to an amazing cause.



Starting this month, #CampForAll is selling thank you cards to the public and 100% of the proceeds go back to helping the camp thrive. pic.twitter.com/HnxowIyd2K — Elisabeth Tharp (@elisabeththarp1) November 3, 2021

“So we decided to do it again, first here in November, which is National Caregivers Month, which a lot of our campers have really important and special people in their lives for the caregivers,” Mosley said, “and then, of course, Thanksgiving and then, of course, all the holidays to come after that.”

Mosley said the idea to create and sell the holiday-themed cards for a fundraiser was thought up by Camp for All’s creative team.

“The pictures are from our camp,” Mosley said, “You can get involved, find the cards and send them by visiting our Facebook page, but you can also then send them out to your friends up to five people and it's just a $5 donation and let me tell you, every dollar counts.”