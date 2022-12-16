City of College Station announces holiday schedule

See how the holidays will affect office hours.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The City of College Station announces that offices and community centers will be closed on certain dates from Dec. 19 to Jan. 2.

For the Christmas and New Year's holidays, College Station city offices will be closed from Dec. 26 to 30.

From Dec. 19 through Jan. 1, The Lincoln Recreation Center, Meyer Senior and Community Center, Lick Creek Nature Center and Southwood Community Center will all be closed.

Lastly, The Larry J. Ringer Library will be closed from Dec. 22 to 26 and Jan. 1 to 2.

Recycling and solid waste collection will be on its normal schedule.

Payments due on closure dates to the Municipal Court can be paid by the end of the next business day.

If any residents have utility outages, the city recommends they call College Station Utilities at 855-528-4278.

