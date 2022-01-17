City of Bryan Councilmember Flynn Adcock passes away

Adcock served the Bryan City Council since 2020

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan City Council Member Flynn Adcock has passed away, the city announced Monday.

Adcock was elected to Single Member District 4 on Nov. 3, 2020 and was sworn into office later that month. He previously retired from the Texas A&M University AgriLife Research, where he served as Assistant Director at the Center for North American Studies in the Department of Agricultural Economics. He was an alumnus of A&M.

"Flynn was a great Councilmember and a good friend," Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson said. "He was always well-prepared for meetings and always had the best interest of the entire city at heart. Our condolences are with his family as they navigate this difficult situation."

Adcock additionally served in volunteer positions across the Brazos Valley including with the BTU Board of Directors, the Bryan Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and as a member of the Brazos Valley Republican Club, among others.