David Schmitz named Parks & Recreation and Facilities Director for the City of Bryan

BRYAN, Texas — David Schmitz has been named the City of Bryan's Director of Parks & Recreation and Facilities, the city announced Monday.

Schmitz has been serving as the city's Interim Director of Parks & Recreation and Facilities since July.

“During the interim period, David has been beneficial to the City in many ways, including the Travis Bryan Midtown Park project, general park improvements, recreational programming, and customer service,” Deputy City Manager Hugh Walker said in a City of Bryan press release. “We look forward to benefitting from David’s experience and expertise, and are excited to know about his continued commitment and desire to serve the City.”

Schmitz previously served as the Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of College Station for nine years and also held the same title of Parks and Recreation Director for the City of Bryan back in 1999. This will be his second tenure as director.

"I am honored and pleased to be working for the City of Bryan. Over the past few months, serving as the Interim Director, my love for the city and the people who work here has been renewed," Schmitz said in the press release. "The city has incredible projects happening in the Parks, Recreation and Facilities areas, and I am excited to be a part of it. I hope that I can serve the citizens well."