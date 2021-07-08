City of Bryan names Interim Parks & Recreation and Facilities Director

David Schmitz previously served as the College Station Director of Parks and Recreation

BRYAN, Texas — The City of Bryan named a new Interim Director of Parks & Recreation and Facilities.

David Schmitz will serve in the interim capacity until a permanent replacement has been set. A timeline on when that will happen has not yet been announced.

Schmitz is serving in the role after the former director Linda Cornelius passed away after a courageous battle with cancer.

Schmitz retired from the City of College Station as their Parks & Rec Director in 2020. He previously served as the City of Bryan's Parks & Rec Director in 2008 after serving since 1999. Schmitz is a Certified Parks and Recreation Professional from the National Recreation and Park Association.