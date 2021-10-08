City of Bryan Presiding Judge put on administrative leave

The judge is under review of an unspecified incident

BRYAN, Texas — The City of Bryan announced Tuesday morning that a Bryan Municipal Court Presiding Judge has been put on administrative leave.

Albert Navarro is now paid leave pending investigation of an unspecified incident, the city said.

Navarro has served as Presiding Judge since June 201 and previously served as City of Bryan prosecutor and Associate Judge.

The city of Bryan released the following statement Tuesday, emphasizing that Navarro has not resigned or been fired.+