COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station police are asking for your help in identifying the man in surveillance pictures after he tried to rob a local store but left empty handed.

The robbery happened Oct. 6 just before 4:30 p.m. at the Resale & More store on the 2400 block of South Texas Avenue. It appears the suspect, described as a Hispanic male, was shopping while wearing sunglasses. At one point, the man walked up to an employee, took out a silver handgun and demanded money.

The clerk refused to cooperate with the suspect, police said, and the man left the store without any money or merchandise. Police have not been able to identify the man and are asking for your help.

Do you know him? College Station police searching for armed robbery suspect Do you know this man? College Station Police are asking for your help in identifying him. He is a suspect in an armed robbery investigation at the Resale & More store back in October.

If you recognize this man, you are asked to call the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600. If you want to leave an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 979-775-8477.

