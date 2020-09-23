College Station hands-free device ordinance going into effect next week

The ordinance prohibits typing, sending or reading texts, making phone calls and interacting with a GPS without a mount within city limits.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — You may start seeing some new signs around College Station, and they shouldn't be disregarded.

More than 30 new signs will be installed around College Station this week, labeling the city's hand-free device ordinance that was approved in February 2020.

The new ordinance requires all cell phone use within city limits to be hands-free, whether is be while driving a vehicle or riding a bike on public roads. This includes typing, sending or reading texts, making phone calls and using a GPS.

You can only pick up your cell phone while driving in College Station under the following circumstances:

You are at a complete stop

You are using a GPS that MUST be attached to a mount

You are selecting music on your device (A state requirement)

It is an emergency

Once signs have been completely installed, there will be a 30-day grace period where only warnings will be issued to ordinance violators. After the 30 days, tickets can be given, with fines ranging from $25-$500.

The city of College Station hopes that this hands-free ordinance will allow for fewer distractions on the road, resulting in fewer crashes, injuries, and deaths.