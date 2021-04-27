College Station ISD holding emergency meeting Tuesday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station ISD Board of Trustees is holding an emergency meeting Tuesday night. It will be in the boardroom at the SCISD Central Administration Building.
According to a notice from College Station ISD, the board will be discussing emergency roof repairs for Southwood Valley Elementary and Oakwood Intermediate. These roofs were damaged after recent severe weather brought up to softball-sized hail and heavy rain to the area.
The notice said it will cost College Station ISD $371,026 to make the repairs. Brazos Industries will be tasked with the work and the money is to be paid from the 2020-2021 general fund. On the agenda is a section for public comments.
Just last week, Judge Duane Peters declared a disaster for Brazos County. The hail storm caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage around the county. Many people's cars were destroyed and windows of homes and business were smashed.
The College Station ISD Board of Trustees meeting begins Tuesday night at 5. We will bring you more details as they are available.