College Station ISD holding emergency meeting Tuesday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station ISD Board of Trustees is holding an emergency meeting Tuesday night. It will be in the boardroom at the SCISD Central Administration Building.

According to a notice from College Station ISD, the board will be discussing emergency roof repairs for Southwood Valley Elementary and Oakwood Intermediate. These roofs were damaged after recent severe weather brought up to softball-sized hail and heavy rain to the area.

The notice said it will cost College Station ISD $371,026 to make the repairs. Brazos Industries will be tasked with the work and the money is to be paid from the 2020-2021 general fund. On the agenda is a section for public comments.

More hail photos coming in from BCS! pic.twitter.com/YUyxOJVRQJ — Christopher Nunley, Ph.D. (@chrisnunley) April 9, 2021

Just last week, Judge Duane Peters declared a disaster for Brazos County. The hail storm caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage around the county. Many people's cars were destroyed and windows of homes and business were smashed.

Following the severe #hailstorm that tore through B-CS last week, Brazos County Judge Peters issued a Disaster Declaration.



Tonight on @KAGSnews at 10, find out what the declaration means for you and what one hail damage repair shop is doing for the community. pic.twitter.com/abPSBp4Zn3 — Elisabeth Tharp (@elisabeththarp1) April 14, 2021