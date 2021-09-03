One person hurt after shooting in College Station

The person was taken to the hospital and was later released, according to the College Station Police Department.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Authorities with the College Station Police Department are investigating after a person was found with a gunshot wound early Friday morning.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Harvey Road just before 3:30 a.m. They found a person at an apartment complex that had been shot and that person was taken to the hospital. Authorities said that person was later released after being treated.

Investigators said they believe this to be an isolated incident and the community is not in danger.

They are asking if there are any witnesses to what happened to come forward and talk with investigators. You can call 979-764-3600 with any information.

Officers and paramedics responded to an apartment complex in the 500 block of Harvey Road at about 3:24 a.m. today for a report of a person who had sustained a gunshot wound. This person was located and transported by ambulance to a hospital, where they were treated and released. pic.twitter.com/sBlOAFn77U — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) September 3, 2021