College Station to take next steps in sewer line location

After pushback from Rosemary Drive residents, the City of College Station is looking to Inwood Drive in Bryan as the potential destination for a future sewer line.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — For the past several months, the City of College Station has been in discussions on where to place a sewer line.

The frontrunner locations have been in Bryan neighborhoods; however, the city said they are still weighing their options.

"We have made no decisions on where the line would go. We have surveyed the Rosemary ROW route and are in the process of looking at a route down the creek adjacent to existing easements," said a spokesperson for the City of College Station.

Rosemary Drive is part of the historic Beverly Estates neighborhood and has existed for decades. Earlier this year, residents on Rosemary Drive voiced their concerns at a Bryan City Council meeting about what the installation of the sewer line would mean for their community. Bryan councilmembers listened to their concerns and agreed to look into the situation more to understand the needs of the citizens.

Marsha Crofoot, a resident of Bryan, said that the creek that the City of College Station has referenced falls right in her backyard. The creek stretches between Inwood and Rosemary Drive.

Crofoot said that she was given no prior notice to it being a discussion point with city leaders.

“They just unilaterally affect decisions that affect other people in very negative ways, and I think it’s wrong," said Crofoot.

Crofoot has lived in her residence for nearly 40 years and said that if the City were to start work on a sewer line, they'd have to cut through her property. The longtime Bryan resident claimed that the wildlife in that area and her hard work into building her home are reason enough not to proceed forward with the installation.

“This is all I have. I mean, I’ve worked all my life for this, this is all I have, and I have nowhere else to go. If they’re going to force me out by reducing my property value and destroying the creek, what am I supposed to do?" said Crofoot.