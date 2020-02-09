x
College Station woman turns herself into Robertson County authorities, charged with manslaughter

Lawson is accused of crashing her car into another car in 2019 while driving at a high rate of speed. She has since posted bond.
Credit: ROBERTSON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Macy Lawson, of Bryan, is charged with manslaughter in the death of Juan Rubio. Lawson allegedly caused a car crash in Robertson County, which killed Rubio.

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas — A Bryan woman has been charged with manslaughter for a fatal crash in Robertson County, according to court documents.

Macy Lawson, 24, turned herself in to the Robertson County Sheriff's Office just before 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. Her bond was set at $25,000 and she was released about two hours later.

Lawson allegedly was returning to Bryan on September 24, 2019 and driving at a high rate of speed when she slammed into the back of a vehicle being driven by Juan Rubio. Rubio was killed.
Lawson was not arrested at the scene and authorities confirmed it does not appear alcohol played a factor in the crash. A Grand Jury indicted her on the charge of manslaughter, according to court documents.

Her next court date is not yet known. We'll keep you updated.

Editor's Note: This story was written in conjunction with Dennis Phillips, Publisher of the Robertson County News and Franklin Advocate.

