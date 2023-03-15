Congressman Michael McCaul opens new flagship office in College Station

Congressman McCaul opened his new flagship office in College Station and unveiled his plans with Texas A&M's engineering department

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — On Tuesday, March 14, Congressman Michael McCaul opened his flagship office in College Station, Texas.

“I'm very proud to now represent the Brazos Valley and particularly Texas A&M," said McCaul. "I have a lot of great family ties to the university, we like to say, it’s a flagship office for a flagship university. My triplets are seniors right now and my wife graduated from A&M.”

The new office, which is located in Century Square, will offer a range of services to residents.

McCaul explained, “I'm proud to open my head quarters office in College Station. This is gonna service 13 counties, its a lot of counties, but anything from passports to visas to issues with the IRS, FEMA, anything involving the federal government where my constituents need help, my job is to serve the people I represent.”

With a background in foreign affairs and high-tech, Congressman McCaul hopes to expand Texas A&M’s STEM programs and create national opportunities for the Brazos Valley.