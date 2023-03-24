College Station Police: 21-year-old killed in early morning crash at Rock Prairie and Wellborn Road

The deceased motorcyclist was identified by police as Matthew Anthony Moreno of College Station.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station Police reported early in the morning on Friday, March 24 that a fatal crash had occurred at Rock Prairie and Wellborn Road.

According to authorities, 21-year-old Matthew Anthony Moreno of College Station was travelling south on Wellborn Road and ended up colliding with a Mercedes that was turning from the northbound lane of Wellborn to head west on Rock Prairie.

At the time of the crash, all southbound lanes of Wellborn were shut down, but now the roadway is fully cleared.