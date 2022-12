An anonymous donor will match donations up to $100,000 through the end of the year.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Brazos Valley Food Bank says an anonymous donor will be matching donations up to $100,000 through the end of year.

Communication and Development Director Amanda Stark says the food bank has already raised thousands of dollars for their annual end of the year fundraiser.

Donations must be sent or postmarked by Dec. 31st to be matched.

