COLLEGE STATION, Texas —

On Saturday around 2 a.m., Carly Beatty was the victim of a hit-and-run at the intersection of University Drive and Texas Avenue.

The perpetrator was arrested not too long after and charged with intoxication assault, evading arrest and accident involving serious bodily injury.

Since the incident, a Facebook fundraiser has been started for Beatty to help pay for her accumulating medical bills.

In a post made by the host of the fundraiser, they explain that Carly was airlifted to a hospital in Houston and has had multiple surgeries already, with many more expected to come. The donations will provide aid for the medical expenses that have occurred and for future medical expenses brought on by this unfortunate incident.

So far, the fundraiser has raised over $42,000.

If you would like to donate, you can do so here.

Watch KAGS tonight at 10 to catch the vigil held for Beatty in her hometown in North Texas.

