BRENHAM, Texas — Several fire crews from surrounding communities are battling a house fire in Brenham.

The call for help came in just after 11 a.m. on Hillside Lane. When crews got to the scene, they said they could see smoke. Upon entering the home, they found the home in flames.

We have a crew on the scene and will bring you an update when it is available. We are working to confirm if anyone has been hurt or if anyone was inside the home at the time of the fire.

RELATED: UPDATE: Electrical wiring in attic may have caused devastating house fire, marshal says

RELATED: Game warden says search for missing fisherman on Lake Somerville suspended