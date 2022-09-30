FM 158 and FM 2818 to undergo maintenance in Bryan

FM 2818 is currently undergoing traffic signal adjustments, while FM 153 will have road work done to improve safety and traffic flow.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation recently announced two projects for Bryan roads to improve road conditions.

One is traffic signal maintenance on FM 2818 at Holleman Drive, Luther Street, and George Bush Drive, which has been ongoing since the evening of Thurs, Sept. 29. Maintenance is expected to continue each night through Sat, Oct. 1.

The operation is part of a larger project involving FM 60 (Raymond Stotzer Parkway) and FM 2154 (Wellborn Road), and are expected to bring improvements to the flow of FM 2818 traffic, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Transportation.

The second set of road work is set to begin on Tues, Oct. 4 on FM 158 from BS 6 (Texas Avenue) in downtown Bryan to SH 6 (N Earl Rudder Freeway). It is a long-term project that is expected to be completed in Fall 2024.