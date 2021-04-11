'Go Red for Women': The American Heart Association hosts annual luncheon

The luncheon helped raise money and awareness about heart disease and strokes in women.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The American Heart Association hosted their annual Brazos Valley Go Red for Women Luncheon on Thursday afternoon at the Hilton Hotel.

Cherry Ruffino, a speaker at the event, said she struggled with heart issues for several years and now she wants to keep people aware of the signs.

“I’m a heart survivor. I was given five years before I needed a transplant and due to technology and research, that was over 30 years ago,” Ruffino said.

According to the American Heart Association, one in three women in the United States will pass due to cardiovascular diseases, which is why Ruffin added that it’s essential to surround yourself with good people. Ruffin also said that heart struggles are different between men and women.

“Be in tune with your body, be with your friends, tell them what’s going on. I have the most beautiful set of friends that really stay with me and on top of that,” said Ruffin.